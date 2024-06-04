Manipur Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024: Full List SOON

Manipur Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting concluded in Manipur on 26th April. The state has 2 seats which are being contested. The Election Commission will release the results for the Lok Sabha elections and the list of the winning and losing candidates in Manipur on June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am.

Check Out The List Of Candidates Below

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Thaounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh Inner Manipur Manipur BJP TBD TBD 2 Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam Inner Manipur Manipur INC TBD TBD 3 Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur Outer Manipur Manipur INC TBD TBD 4 Kachui Timothy Zimik Outer Manipur Manipur NPF TBD TBD

Votes counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Manipur along with other states. The key parties contesting the elections from Manipur include BJP and INC.