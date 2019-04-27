Manipur school burnt down after administration takes action against some students

A higher secondary school in Sugnu town of Kakching district in Manipur was burnt down after the school administration had taken disciplinary action against some students, as reported by news agency ANI on Saturday morning.

The St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School was burnt down on April 25 (Wednesday). The school principal, Rev Fr Dominic, said it is suspected to be done by local student organisations as they didn't like that action was taken against the students and wanted that the punishment is squashed, reported ANI.

"We suspect it could be by local student organisations. They didn't like the action against students," ANI reported quoting the school principal on Friday.

A total of 10 rooms have been destroyed of which two of them had documents, files and equipment.

"We've been discussing that the reason could be negotiated with a local student organisation. They didn't like the correctional measure we had taken. They wanted the punishment quashed. 10 rooms have been destroyed, 2 of them had documents, files and equipment," added the Principal.

National People's Party leader and state minister, Letpao Haokip, called it "an act of extremists". He assured assistance in the reconstruction of the school, adding that those behind the act shall be punished.

"This is an act of extremists. A students organisation is burning down a school. I condemn the act. Whoever is involved in this act will be booked & punished. I'll help in the reconstruction of school so that students don't lose an academic year," said Haokip.