trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631418
NewsIndia
MANIPUR VIOLENCE

Manipur Unrest: Internet Ban Extended Till July 10

An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbance

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:31 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Manipur Unrest: Internet Ban Extended Till July 10

New Delhi: Manipur government on Wednesday further extended the ban on internet services in the State till July 10, 2023. An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order further suspension/curbing of mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband viz," an official notification said.

"Reliance Jio Fibre, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH, VPN etc. and internet/data services through VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur," it stated further.


cre Trending Stories

According to the official notification, this order shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm on July 10.

It further said that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in Manipur.

Earlier on Wednesday schools under the Department of Education (Schools) of the Manipur government on Wednesday reopened and resumed their normal classes for Class 1-8 after more than two months of closure due to ethnic violence that erupted in the hilly state on May 3.

The move was taken keeping in mind the welfare of the students, said sources privy to the positive development, adding the parents and guardians of the students are happy with the opening of schools after prolonged summer vacation.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The conflict in Manipur led to many shifting to relief camps while leaving more than 130 people dead. (ANI)

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded