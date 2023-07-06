Manipur Unrest: Internet Ban Extended Till July 10

New Delhi: Manipur government on Wednesday further extended the ban on internet services in the State till July 10, 2023. An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order further suspension/curbing of mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband viz," an official notification said.

"Reliance Jio Fibre, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH, VPN etc. and internet/data services through VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur," it stated further.

According to the official notification, this order shall be in force for another five days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm on July 10.

It further said that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages, inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in Manipur.

Earlier on Wednesday schools under the Department of Education (Schools) of the Manipur government on Wednesday reopened and resumed their normal classes for Class 1-8 after more than two months of closure due to ethnic violence that erupted in the hilly state on May 3.

The move was taken keeping in mind the welfare of the students, said sources privy to the positive development, adding the parents and guardians of the students are happy with the opening of schools after prolonged summer vacation.

Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 after clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for including Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The conflict in Manipur led to many shifting to relief camps while leaving more than 130 people dead. (ANI)