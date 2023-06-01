topStoriesenglish2616211
Manipur Violence: Amit Shah Meets Kuki, Meitei Community Members In Relief Camps, Assures Early Return Home

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a four-day trip to violence-hit Manipur to broker peace between warring communities.

Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met victims from both Meitei and Kuki communities in relief camps in violence-hit Manipur and said that the government's focus is to ensure their safe return to their homes. On his third day of a trip to Manipur to broker peace between warring communities, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader visited Moreh in Tengnoupal district, followed by a tour to Kangpokpi district, and held wide-ranging discussions with civil society organisations.

"We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their (refugees) return to their homes," Amit Shah said after visiting relief camps in Kangpokpi and meeting the Kuki community members.

The Union Home Minister later visited a relief camp in Imphal where the members of the Meitei community are residing and said that his resolve remains focused on leading Manipur back to the track of peace and harmony.

In Kangpokpi, Shah met delegations of civil society organisations such as the Committee on Tribal Unity, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Student organisation, Thadou Inpi and Prominent personalities and intellectuals, He told them that the supply of essential items in hill areas and helicopter services for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi will be ensured.

Bring back normalcy at the earliest: Amit Shah tells top Manipur officials

Amit Shah held a security review meeting with top officials in Imphal and directed them to take stern and prompt actions to prevent violence.

He also directed them to recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest.

Earlier, he had held a similar meeting in Moreh.

"Took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Moreh (Manipur)," Shah tweeted.

He was accompanied by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka on the trip.

The home minister is on a four-day visit to Manipur to make efforts to restore peace to the northeastern state.

Surrender weapons looted from security forces: Manipur CM urges people 

Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to people to surrender weapons looted from security forces and warned of legal action against anyone found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

In a signed statement, he also appealed to all concerned in Manipur not to block roads or hinder the free movement of security personnel and relief material.

Such roadblocks were making it extremely difficult for security and police personnel to respond to attacks by armed groups on time, Singh said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday. So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence.

