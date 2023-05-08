Manipur Violence: Canada Warns Its Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Riot-Hit Indian State

Shillong: The government of Canada has issued an advisory asking its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to the violence-hit north-eastern state of Manipur in India where ethnic clashes have claimed over 50 lives so far. The advisory issued by the Canadian government highlighted the concerns about the safety of its nationals due to ongoing protests and violence in Manipur.

“Violent demonstrations have been taking place in Manipur State since May 3, 2023, resulting in casualties. Protests have led to disruptions to traffic and public transportation. Curfews have been imposed in several districts and mobile and internet services may be limited,” the advisory said.

In view of the violence, the Canadian government has recommended its people to stay away from any unnecessary travel to the north-eastern state of India.

Additionally, it also urged residents currently residing in the state to heed instructions by local authorities, keep an eye on local media for updates, prepare to change their plans in the event of incidents, and prepare for additional security and a stronger police presence.

It further read, “You should think about your need to travel to this country, territory or region based on family or business requirements, knowledge of or familiarity with the region, and other factors. If you are already there, think about whether you really need to be there. If you do not need to be there, you should think about leaving”.

Under this alert category, Canada advised travellers from the country that their “safety and security could be at risk”.

Army drones and helicopters have been keeping a close watch on Manipur as curfew was relaxed on Sunday in some parts of the Northeastern state, which was rocked by ethnic violence over the last few days.

So far, 23,000 people have been rescued from the violence-hit areas and were moved to military garrisons, they said. Personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles held flag marches as life started crawling back to somewhat normal, but the tension was palpable on Sunday.

Sources said around 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in the state, which has been on the boil since Wednesday.

The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which led to the killing of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State.

Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh himself.