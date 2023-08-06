Manipur Violence: CM Biren Singh In Trouble, KPA Withdraws Support

CM Biren Singh Faces Difficulty as Kuki People's Alliance Withdraws Support

A significant development has emerged from Manipur, where the coalition partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), has withdrawn its support from the government of CM N. Biren Singh. In a letter addressed to Governor Anusuiya Uikey, KPA Chief Tongmang Haokip announced the decision to end ties with the BJP-led Manipur government. This decision comes in the wake of the recent ethnic violence in the state, which has claimed the lives of over 160 people in the past three months. The KPA chief expressed deep sorrow over the current situation and the violence's impact on the community.

KPA Chief's Statement

Tongmang Haokip stated that after careful consideration of the present circumstances, supporting CM N. Biren Singh's government no longer makes sense for the Kuki People's Alliance. Hence, the KPA is retracting its support from the Manipur government. The KPA has two MLAs, Seikhohao Kipgen from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat, in the state's 60-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP has 32 members, and it has the support of five NPF and three independent MLAs. The opposition comprises seven NPP, five Congress, and six JDU MLAs.

Vital Information from BJP MLA

It is noteworthy that amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, there is little possibility of most Kuki MLAs participating in the upcoming Assembly session, which commences on August 21. The Kuki community leaders have informed about this situation. Meanwhile, amidst the worst-hit districts by the ethnic violence, including Churachandpur, BJP MLA L. M. Khaute stated that given the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, it is unlikely for him to attend the forthcoming session.