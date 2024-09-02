Manipur Violence: Day After Drone Bombing Attack, Kuki Militants Snatch Automatic Rifles From IRB Bunker

A suspected group of Kuki militants attacked the 8th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) bunker near Sinam Kom in the Imphal East district early Monday morning. The assault involved drone bombings, mortar fire, and gunfire, resulting in a chaotic and perilous situation.

Seizure of Automatic Rifles

The militants took advantage of the surprise attack to overrun the IRB bunker. They managed to snatch three automatic rifles, including an AK-47, an INSAS rifle, and an INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG). The IRB jawans, caught off guard by the sudden onslaught, evacuated the bunker and moved to a nearby safe location, allowing the militants to overpower the post temporarily.

The exchange of gunfire between the militants and security forces continued for over three hours, from around 4:10 am until approximately 7:30 am. It wasn't until district commandos from Imphal East, supported by central forces, arrived on the scene that control over the bunker was restored. Despite the intensity of the confrontation, no injuries were reported among the security personnel.

Drone Attack

This incident occurred just a day after a similar attack by Kuki militants on Koutruk, a village in the Imphal West district predominantly inhabited by Meiteis. That attack, also involving drone bombings, resulted in the death of a woman and left 16 others injured, further heightening tensions in the region.

Following the recapture of the bunker, security forces conducted extensive search operations in the surrounding areas. However, no further recoveries were made, and the militants responsible for the attack remain at large. The incident underscores the ongoing volatility in Manipur and the increasing use of sophisticated tactics by militant groups in the region.