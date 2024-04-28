Manipur Violence: ECI Declares Fresh Elections For 6 Polling Stations In Outer Manipur; Fresh Polls On April 30

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has nullified the voting results for phase 2 at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency. Fresh voting has been scheduled for April 30. This isn't the first instance where the ECI had to void the voting; earlier, during phase 1 of the elections, violence at numerous polling booths compelled the ECI to declare repolling at 11 stations.

The repolling was ordered as unidentified persons damaged the EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of votes at four of these six polling stations on April 26. At one station, the voting machine had some problems, and at another, the voting couldn't be finished due to threats and intimidation by unknown miscreants.

Voting at four polling stations in the Ukhrul assembly segment and one each in the Chingai assembly seat in Ukhrul and Karong in Senapati was deemed invalid.

Poll boycott In Manipur

Citing the unsettled dispute as a failure of government authorities, several civil society organisations and groups representing the Kuki-Zomi community announced their decision to boycott the Lok Sabha elections with a "no justice, no vote" principle.

The state has been ablaze with ethnic clashes since May 2023. This violence has torn through Manipur, pitting the state's two main ethnic communities, Meiteis and Kukis, against each other. So far, over 200 lives have been lost, and more than 60,000 individuals have been displaced from their homes as mobs have swept through villages, setting houses on fire.

Re-elections In Manipur After Lok Sabha Elections Phase I

After the reports of violence at almost 11 of Manipur's nearly 3,000 polling stations, re-polling was declared for these booths within the I-Inner Manipur Constituency. Allegedly, some armed men damaged election machines during the first day of voting in national elections.

Fresh voting took place at these 11 polling stations on April 22, just four days prior to Phase 2. An official notice issued by the Chief Election Officer of Manipur stated that the voting conducted on April 19 was invalidated, leading to the decision to hold re-elections.

Voter Turnout In Phase II

Around 76.06% of the 4.84 lakh eligible voters cast their votes during the polling conducted in 13 out of 28 assembly segments within the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 26 (phase 2).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The electoral process for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be done in seven phases, with the first phase concluding on April 19, encompassing voting in 102 constituencies across 21 states. Phase 2 followed on April 26, involving voting in 89 constituencies spread across 13 states. Moving forward, the third phase is scheduled for May 7, where voting will take place in 94 constituencies spanning 12 states. The final step in this democratic exercise will be the counting of votes and the declaration of results, slated for June 4, 2024.