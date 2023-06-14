Manipur Violence: Minister Nemcha Kipgen's Residence

The official quarters belonging to Nemcha Kipgen, a prominent Manipur minister and leader of the Kuki community, were engulfed in flames late Wednesday night when unidentified individuals set the residence on fire, according to officials. Fortunately, no one was present inside the quarters at the time of the incident. Prompt action by firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to neighboring properties. In a separate incident, a village in the Khamenlok area of strife-ridden Manipur was subjected to a violent attack, resulting in the death of nine individuals and leaving ten others injured, as confirmed by officials. Suspected miscreants encircled the Kuki village located on the border of Imphal East district and Kangpokpi district, launching their assault at approximately 1 am. The ensuing gun battle led to casualties and injuries on both sides, with three persons reported as missing. The area where the attack occurred lies at the confluence of Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and the tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have adjusted the curfew relaxation hours in Imphal East district and Imphal West district. The usual relaxation period from 5 am to 6 pm has been shortened to 5 am to 9 am. Currently, curfew remains in effect in 11 out of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services across the entire northeastern state have been suspended. It is worth noting that the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, which erupted a month ago, has already claimed the lives of over 100 individuals and left 310 others injured. The state has witnessed the deployment of army and para-military personnel to restore peace. The clashes initially broke out on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Manipuri society is comprised of Meiteis, constituting approximately 53 percent of the population and primarily residing in the Imphal Valley, and Nagas and Kukis, who make up around 40 percent of the population and inhabit the hill districts.