Manipur Violence: Rocket Attacks Escalate Conflict, First CM’s House Targeted

Militants in Manipur launched rocket attacks on Friday at two separate locations, including the residence of Mairembam Koireng Singh, the state’s first chief minister. The incident occurred in Bishnupur district, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to five others, including a 13-year-old girl. This is the first known use of rockets in the conflict, which has been raging for 17 months.

The attack happened around 3:30 pm when a rocket, launched from an improvised device, landed dangerously close to Singh’s home in Moirang town. Tragically, 72-year-old RK Rabei Singh, a Meitei man who was preparing for religious rituals, lost his life. The rocket hit just meters from the home, injuring several members of the former chief minister's family.

Mairembam Koireng Singh, who passed away in 1994, served as Manipur’s chief minister for three terms between 1963 and 1969.

Earlier Attack in Tronglaobi Village

Earlier the same day, militants fired rockets at two buildings in Tronglaobi village, located in the same district. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this attack, which occurred around 4:00 am. Security forces believe the rockets were fired from the nearby Kuki-dominated hills of Churachandpur, about 5 km from the targeted sites.

This use of improvised rocket explosives is a new development in the conflict, marking a dangerous shift in tactics by militants. Security officials indicated that the rockets were around four feet long and were likely constructed using galvanized iron (GI) pipes filled with explosives. These makeshift rockets were launched from a country-made launcher, signaling a growing sophistication in the conflict.

Use of Drones and Rockets Sparks Concern

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 2023, and the use of drones and rockets adds a new layer of concern for security forces. Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the use of drone bombs, labeling them as "acts of terrorism." Authorities are now working to eliminate the threat posed by these technologies.

In response to the increasing violence, a central committee comprising top officials from the police, army, and paramilitary forces has been formed to investigate the use of drone bombs by militants. The committee is expected to submit its findings by September 13, examining how these drones are being used and how to counter them effectively.

Security Heightened in Conflict Zones

Following Friday’s attacks, security forces have been placed on high alert. Troops are being deployed along the borders of Bishnupur and Churachandpur, as well as in areas near Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. The central and state authorities are keen to prevent further escalations as militants continue to employ more dangerous tactics.

Officials believe the militants may have been practicing with these rocket launchers during a recent lull in the violence, adjusting explosive volumes to increase projectile range.

Manipur Schools Closed Amid Rising Violence

In response to the surging violence, the Manipur government has ordered all schools—both public and private—to remain closed. A notification stated that this decision was made with the safety of students and teachers in mind, considering the unstable situation in the state.

Meitei Group Declares Public Emergency

Adding to the tensions, the Coordinating Committee On Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the apex body representing the Meitei community, declared a "public emergency" across five districts in the Imphal Valley. The group expressed its dissatisfaction with the government's ability to protect civilians, calling on the public to take matters into their own hands for their safety.