Manipur voting: 1 killed, 1 injured in firing outside polling booth in Senapati district

One person has been killed and one has been injured in firing outside a polling booth in Manipur's Senapati district. A police official said that security forces had to open fire at Karong when some people tried to snatch an EVM from a polling station, thrashing the polling personnel.

In another incident in Thoubal district, some BJP workers had gone to the residence of a Congress worker late on Friday night and after an altercation, the Congress worker reportedly fired at the BJP activists injuring few of them who were shifted to the hospital, where one person succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Election and police officials said that activists of political parties clashed in Mao, Moreh and other places, halting the polling briefly.

Political parties are accusing each other of disturbing free and fair election processes in many places. However, details of these incidents are awaited.

Men, women and first time voters in large numbers queued up in front of the polling stations well before the voting started at 7 a.m. in six electoral districts.

According to election officials, over 68 per cent voters have voted till 2 pm in the 22 assembly constituencies where polling will continue till 4 p.m. without any break. According to officials, more than 20,000 Central paramilitary force troopers have been deployed in the second phase in the six electoral districts -- Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong.

