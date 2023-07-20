'Heartbroken': Mamata Banerjee On Video Of Manipur Women Paraded Naked

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur and said that she is 'heartbroken'. Describing the incident as an 'act of barbarism', the Trinamool Congress supremo said that the country must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by miscreants and bring justice to the victims.

"Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob. No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalised women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

"We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims," she added.



Tension mounts in Manipur after video shows women being paraded naked

Tension has mounted in the northeastern state after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.