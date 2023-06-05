Manish Kashyap Trends On Twitter As Bihar Bridge Collapses Again; Read Why

Bihar's YouTuber journalist Manish Kashyap started trending on Twitter after the video of Bihar bridge collapse went viral. The under-construction bridge aimed at connecting Khagaria district with Bhagalpur in Bihar witnessed a second collapse on Sunday. The bridge was conceptualized around 2012 and the construction started in 2014. The 3.16-km bridge being constructed for Rs 1,700 crore collapsed twice in the last 14 months - first on the Bhagalpur's Sultanganj side in April 2022 and the second time on Sunday evening on the Khagaria side. After repeated postponement, it was to be completed by the end of 2023. The bridge is being constructed by SP Singla Construction Ltd for Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd (BRPNNL) and had caved in April last year as well.

Twitter Trends Manish Kashyap

With the video of Sunday's Bihar Bridge Collapse going viral, people started sharing Kashyap's old video where he was seen questioning the construction officials over the poor quality of the bridge. In the video, Kashyap was seen pointing to various parts of the bridge having poor built quality. People shared the video on Twitter claiming that the YouTuber is a victim of false propaganda.

बेबाक होकर सच्चाई सबके सामने लाने की वजह से ही तो मनीष कश्यप आज जेल के अंदर है!

ईमानदारी और सच्चाई बिहार में काम नहीं करती!!



क्या यह वीडियो यह साबित करने के लिए काफी नही है की मनीष कश्यप भ्रष्टाचारी के खिलाफ आवाज उठाता था इसलिए इसे जेल में डाला गया है???



जनता खुद निर्णय करे pic.twitter.com/k73jvRYIAd June 5, 2023

'Not Being Constructed Properly': Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said that strict action would be taken against those found guilty in the incident. "The bridge is not being constructed properly and that is why it collapsed twice since April 2022. It's a serious matter. The department concerned has already initiated a thorough probe into it. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," Kumar said.

Manish Kashyap In Tamil Nadu Jail

Manish Kashyap is currently lodged in the Madurai Central Prison. He was arrested for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu. According to Kashyap's lawyer, the Tamil Nadu police have invoked NSA against him. The arrested Youtuber also faces six FIRs in Tamil Nadu and three in Bihar.