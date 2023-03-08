topStoriesenglish2581208
Manish Sisodia Can Be 'Murdered': AAP Says He Is Kept In Tihar Jail With 'Dreaded Criminals'

Delhi excise scam case accused Manish Sisodia is currently lodged in a Tihar prison cell.

Mar 08, 2023

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Wednesday (March 8, 2023) said that former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is arrested in the alleged excise policy scam case, is kept in the Tihar Jail along with "dreaded criminals" and said that they are afraid of his "murder". AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the 'Vipassana' cell.

"There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the Vipassana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must give the answer," Bharadwaj told a press conference.

He said that an undertrial is not kept in Jail number 1.

"This is where the country's most dangerous criminals are kept," the AAP leader added.

Sisodia is lodged in ward number 9 of Jail number 1.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that Sisodia has been kept in jail among such dreaded criminals that "we are afraid of his murder".

"Today, on the auspicious festival of Holi, the enmity of BJP with the AAP has reached to such an extent that Manish Sisodia has been kept in jail among such dreaded criminals that we are afraid of his murder," he said while addressing media.

"First our health minister (Satyendar Jain) and now our education minister has been put behind bars. CBI continuously raided but nothing was found. Sisodia is not even named in the charge sheet, yet he is named as the main conspirator," Singh said.

"...I want to warn the jail officials not to get trapped in the conspiracy of the BJP. Many murders have taken place in the jail, so we have apprehensions about his murder," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials said that Manish Sisodia is lodged in a Tihar prison cell for senior citizens and like any other inmate, has been given basic items and is being served food as per the prison manual.

The senior AAP leader was brought to the prison on Monday, shortly after a CBI court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till March 20 in the case.

As per reports, he brought a copy of the Bhagavad Gita along with him and the other items allowed by the court to him are yet to be received from his home.

The CBI arrested Sisodia last Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

