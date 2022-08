New Delhi: With eye on assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh later this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (August 25, 2022) promised to provide free and quality healthcare in the state, if voted to power. This is the second "guarantee" given by the party, a week after it promised to develop state schools on the lines of Delhi besides regularising temporary teachers and filling vacant posts.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia today addressed a public meeting in Una district and said if voted to power, the AAP government will provide fee medicines and tests.

Operations will be conducted free of cost by specialist doctors, they said. The AAP leaders also assured the people of the state that mohalla clinics will be opened on the lines of Delhi and Punjab while government hospitals will be made better than private hospitals. Every state resident injured in an accident will be treated free of cost, they added.

AAP also promised to provide Rs 1 crore to next of the kin of those Army jawans who die in the line of duty.

Earlier, Manish Sisodia said CBI and ED raids should be conducted on the houses of those leaders who did not build quality schools and hospitals in the past 75 years.

But they are raiding the houses of those who are building better schools and hospitals, he said.

Mann said 75 Mohalla Clinics were opened in Punjab on the pattern of Delhi on Independence Day and a large number of people got themselves checked there.

It seems Mohalla Clinics will have to be run in two shifts, he claimed.

Talking about PM Narendra Modi's recent statement on freebies, Mann said that Delhi government was paying back to the public its money by providing free bus services to women, free medical treatment and education.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make a foray into the state's politics, is currently ruling the neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.

(With agency inputs)