'Manish Sisodia READING old script’: Manoj Tiwari on AAP’s ‘BJP conspiring to kill Arvind Kejriwal’ claim

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for claiming that the saffron party is conspiring to kill AAP national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a press conference, the popular BJP MP said, “I'm concerned about Arvind Kejriwal's safety, Manish Sisodia is reading the old script of BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal.”

Tiwari went on to say that “Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia predicts Kejriwal's murder. I don't know what's going on in the AAP party.”

The counterattack from the BJP leader came after Sisodia claimed that the BJP is conspiring to kill AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the saffron party fears its defeat in the upcoming MCD and high-stake Gujarat assembly elections 2022. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also alleged that BJP MP and former Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Kejriwal.

"Fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD elections, BJP is plotting to kill @ArvindKejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Arvind ji and has done complete planning for it. AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, now the public will answer for their hooliganism", Sisodia said in a tweet.

In a statement on the controversy, the AAP said that the party strongly condemns the threats in bold words. AAP, in its statement, said that if anything happens to Kejriwal or any other party leader, BJP should be held responsible. "The BJP is horrified by the huge public support AAP is receiving from both places, threatening to kill Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister elected with a huge mandate, the man who is the national convenor of the party running governments in two states, is an insult to the people of Delhi and the country. It is clear from BJP`s threat to CM Arvind Kejriwal that it has no faith in democracy, and that BJP can go to any extent for power," it said.

The party said that the "utterly horrible" language used by the BJP leaders shows how much they hate Delhiites and how they command zero respect for the feelings of the people of Delhi. Through their open threats shot at the CM elected by the 2 crore people of Delhi, the BJP is disrespecting not only the mandate given to CM Arvind Kejriwal but also damaging Delhi's social fabric, it said.

It also said that earlier the BJP people used only to abuse others, but now these people have also started giving death threats. If anything happens to CM Arvind Kejriwal or any other AAP leader or worker, BJP will be directly held responsible for it, the AAP warned. The party further said that the BJP has given a ticket to Pradeep Tiwari, one of the accused who attacked the CM`s house.

According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the city police commissioner to take cognisance of the allegations. "LG has taken note of tweets and statements by AAP leaders, including Dy CM Manish Sisodia and asked the Police Commissioner to ensure that such eventuality - orchestrated, or otherwise, does not happen, to the farthest possible extent," the sources said.