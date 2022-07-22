New Delhi: After Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (July 22) claimed that his deputy Manish Sisodia will be framed in a “made-up case” and arrested in a few days. The AAP supremo said he has known Sisodia for the past 22 years and he is a “hardcore honest” man. In an online press briefing the Delhi CM said, "I came to know that a case has been sent to the CBI against Manish Sisodia and they are going to arrest him in a few days. It is a completely fake case. There is not even an iota of truth in this case.”

"This case will not hold in court. Manish is a hardcore honest man and he will walk free," PTI quoted him as saying.

Kejriwal said Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio in his Cabinet, worked day and night to improve the conditions of the Delhi government schools. “When he became minister, Delhi govt schools were in poor condition. He worked day & night to bring them up to a level where a judge's child and a rickshaw driver's child sit together to study,” CM Kejriwal added.

The Delhi CM said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are not afraid of going to jail as they have not done any wrong. “We're not scared of jails, not scared of the noose. They have made several cases against our people. AAP has been growing since its win in Punjab. They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us,” Kejriwal said in the briefing.

The AAP chief’s remarks come after Lt Governor Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi government’s Liquor Policy which directly names Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the head of the Excise department of the Delhi government. “The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010”, officials were cited by PTI.

(With agency inputs)