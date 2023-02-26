New Delhi: Amid apprehensions of his deputy Manish Sisodia's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (February 26, 2023) said that going to jail for the country and the society is "not a curse" but a "matter of pride". Taking to his official Twitter account, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief told Sisodia that the blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with him.

"God is with you, Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and the society, it is not a curse but a matter of pride. I pray to god that you return from jail soon. Delhi's children, their parents, and all of us will wait for you," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

भगवान आपके साथ है मनीष। लाखों बच्चों और उनके पेरेंट्स की दुआयें आपके साथ हैं। जब आप देश और समाज के लिए जेल जाते हैं तो जेल जाना दूषण नहीं, भूषण होता है। प्रभू से कामना करता हूँ कि आप जल्द जेल से लौटें। दिल्ली के बच्चे, पैरेंट्स और हम सब आपका इंतज़ार करेंगे। https://t.co/h8VrIIYRTz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

Sisodia has been called for questioning by the CBI in connection with the federal agency's probe into the alleged excise policy scam.

Will fully cooperate with CBI: Manish Sisodia ahead of questioning in Delhi excise case

Ahead of his questioning in the excise policy case, Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he will fully cooperate with the CBI and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".

"Today, I am going to the CBI. Will fully cooperate in the probe. I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

आज फिर CBI जा रहा हूँ, सारी जाँच में पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. लाखों बच्चो का प्यार व करोड़ो देशवासियो का आशीर्वाद साथ है

कुछ महीने जेल में भी रहना पड़े तो परवाह नहीं. भगत सिंह के अनुयायी हैं, देश के लिए भगत सिंह फाँसी पर चढ़ गए थे. ऐसे झूठे आरोपों की वजह से जेल जाना तो छोटी सी चीज़ है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 26, 2023

He also visited Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

CBI दफ़्तर जाने के पहले, राजघाट पर बापू का आशीर्वाद लेने आया हूँ | LIVE https://t.co/tnFfqYUCTY — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 26, 2023

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.