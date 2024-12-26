Former India’s Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. After his health deteriorated, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, and at 9:51 PM, the hospital management confirmed the demise of the former PM. Dr. Singh will always be remembered for his role in transforming India's economy and was also responsible for bringing in economic reforms during his tenure.

Born on September 26, 1932, in a village in Western Punjab, Dr. Singh became India’s PM back in 2004 and served till 2014. He was the first Sikh to hold the post and is remembered for his leadership during a period of major economic changes.

Talking about his education qualification, Dr. Singh earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics at Punjab University. Eventually, he went on to study at Cambridge University, where he graduated with a First Class Honors degree in Economics. In 1962, he also received a DPhil from Oxford University’s Nuffield College.

History will always remember Dr Manmohan Singh Ji for his dignified demeanor, commitment to public service, profound wisdom and humility. He leaves behind a legacy of economic reforms, political stability, and dedication to uplift the lives of every Indian.



His tenure first as… pic.twitter.com/UoI5FWZ1VA — Congress (INCIndia) December 26, 2024

Before becoming India’s PM, Dr Singh held many important positions, including Chief Economic Advisor and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission. Back in 1991, he served as India’s Finance Minister, and in 2004, he took on the role of Prime Minister, serving two terms.

After Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Delhi unit of the Congress took to social media platform X and wrote, "The demise of renowned economist and former Prime Minister of the country, respected Manmohan Singh ji is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow. The Delhi Congress family pays homage to the memories of respected Manmohan ji and expresses gratitude for his contribution to nation building. Om Shanti”.