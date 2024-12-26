Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2836257https://zeenews.india.com/india/manmohan-singh-death-all-you-need-to-know-about-former-pms-educational-qualifications-2836257.html
NewsIndia
MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH

Manmohan Singh Death: All You Need To Know About Former PM's Educational Qualifications

Dr Singh earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics at Punjab University. He went on to study at Cambridge University and in 1962, he also received a DPhil from Oxford University’s Nuffield College.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ashish Satyam|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 11:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manmohan Singh Death: All You Need To Know About Former PM's Educational Qualifications

Former India’s Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. After his health deteriorated, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, and at 9:51 PM, the hospital management confirmed the demise of the former PM. Dr. Singh will always be remembered for his role in transforming India's economy and was also responsible for bringing in economic reforms during his tenure. 

Born on September 26, 1932, in a village in Western Punjab, Dr. Singh became India’s PM back in 2004 and served till 2014. He was the first Sikh to hold the post and is remembered for his leadership during a period of major economic changes.

Talking about his education qualification, Dr. Singh earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics at Punjab University. Eventually, he went on to study at Cambridge University, where he graduated with a First Class Honors degree in Economics. In 1962, he also received a DPhil from Oxford University’s Nuffield College.

Before becoming India’s PM, Dr Singh held many important positions, including Chief Economic Advisor and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission. Back in 1991, he served as India’s Finance Minister, and in 2004, he took on the role of Prime Minister, serving two terms.

After Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise, Delhi unit of the Congress took to social media platform X and wrote, "The demise of renowned economist and former Prime Minister of the country, respected Manmohan Singh ji is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this sorrow. The Delhi Congress family pays homage to the memories of respected Manmohan ji and expresses gratitude for his contribution to nation building. Om Shanti”.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK