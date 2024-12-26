Manmohan Singh Death: National Mourning Of 7 Days To Be Declared: Report
All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours, news agency ANI reported, citing Government of India sources.
