MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH

Manmohan Singh Death: National Mourning Of 7 Days To Be Declared: Report

All Government programs scheduled tomorrow are to be cancelled. National mourning of 7 days to be declared. Cabinet is to meet tomorrow at 11 am. Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites to be conducted with full state honours, news agency ANI reported, citing Government of India sources.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 11:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manmohan Singh Death: National Mourning Of 7 Days To Be Declared: Report File Photo of Former PM Manmohan Singh. (ANI)

This is a developing news, details to follow

 

