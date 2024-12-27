Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at 92 on Thursday night at Delhi AIIMS. From netizens on social media to political leaders and diplomats, everyone is mourning the loss of the Congress veteran. Since then, his quote from one of his last press conferences as Prime Minister in January 2014 is doing rounds.

When questioned about accusations of weak and indecisive leadership, Singh remarked, " I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media, or for that matter, the Opposition parties in Parliament." The conference took place during a time when the BJP was campaigning to present their PM candidate, Narendra Modi, as a strong leader.

Singh further defended his tenure as Prime Minister. Responding to criticism of his leadership, he said, "I do not believe that I have been a weak Prime Minister.” He added, “Given the political compulsions, I have done the best I could do."

Manmohan Singh’s ten-year tenure as Prime Minister Of India concluded after BJP leader Narendra Modi took over the office in 2014.

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh will take place on Saturday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal confirmed to ANI. An official announcement is still pending. Venugopal also stated that all Congress events, including the Congress Foundation Day on December 28, have been canceled for the next seven days.

