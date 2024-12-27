New Delhi: India is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the economic reformist and statesman who quietly shaped the nation’s trajectory. As India steadily cements its place on the world stage, much of the credit goes to Singh’s strategic course corrections in foreign policy - ones that balanced pragmatism with vision. He dared to believe that India’s future lay in forging strong ties with the West and seeking peace with Pakistan.

Manmohan Singh’s Letter To Pakistan PM

During his tenure as Prime Minister (2004-2014), Manmohan Singh "tried very hard" to establish "some kind of peace" with Pakistan, but it didn't work and was thrown away by the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. In fact, the terror attack in 2008 ‘shook him up very badly,’ said Manmohan Singh’s then close aide Pankaj Saran, in conversation with PTI. Unshaken by the setback, three years later, Sigh tried to reconcile with the neighbour and himself sent a letter to then Pakistan PM Yousuf Raza Ghilani.

India, Pakistan On Same Page

The letter carried an invite for Ghilani to come to India and watch the ongoing cricket match in Mohali. A never-seen-before sight filled up the TV screens: Indian and Pakistani PMs sitting side by side. After the match, both leaders issued a joint statement labelling ‘terrorism’ as the prime threat. Ghilani even assured that Pakistan will do everything in its power to bring the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks to justice.

In its statement dated July 16, 2009, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Both prime ministers recognised that dialogue is the only way forward. Action on terrorism should not be linked to the Composite Dialogue process, and these should not be bracketed.”

End of ‘Cricket Diplomacy’

Singh’s unprecedented move, famously referred to as ‘cricket diplomacy,’ is still lauded by many and remains among the noteworthy gestures India extended toward establishing harmony with Pakistan. However, New Delhi’s policy has shifted since: "Talks and terror cannot go hand in hand.".

Manmohan Singh’s Legacy

When Manmohan Singh became the prime minister in 2004, S Jaishankar was the Joint Secretary (Americas) at the Ministry of External Affairs. Mourning his demise on Thursday, S Jaishankar extended his tribute, saying, "While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy. Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy."

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (92) took his last breath at 9:51 PM on Thursday in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) leaving behind his trail of humility and intellect. His economic vision and diplomatic maneuver will always find a place in discussions of India’s transformative leadership.