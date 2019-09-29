Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar, urges people to felicitate daughters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address. The prime minister started his fourth Mann Ki Baat since coming back to power for the second by extending birthday wishes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. PM Modi aired his telephone conversation with lata Mangeshkar, who celebrated her 90th birthday on Saturday.

“There would hardly be anyone who does not show utmost regard for Lata Mangeshkar ji. She is elder to most of us and has been witness to different eras in the country. We address her as 'didi',” he said. On her part, Lata Mangeshkar thanked the prime minister for his wishes and said that the image of the country has changed under his regime.

PM Modi then said that the season of festivals is going to start soon and he urged the people to celebrate “inclusive” festivals this year. “On one hand, when we experience the ‘Delivery In’ of sweets and gifts, let us think for a moment on the process of ‘Delivery Out’. At least in our homes, items that are in excess and thus not required anymore could be allocated for ‘Delivery Out’.”

In his address, PM Modi also urged people to felicitate their daughters by organising special programmes during Diwali as the girls are making huge contributions for nation building. He said that people should publish the achievements of their daughters on social media and use the hashtag #BharatKiLakshmi.

The prime minister also talked about e-cigarettes, which were recently banned by Union Cabinet, and said, “We all know that addiction to tobacco is extremely harmful for health and it becomes very difficult to get out of this addiction. People who consume tobacco are vulnerable to diseases like cancer, diabetes, blood pressure. However, there is very little awareness among people about e-cigarettes. They are completely unaware of its danger and for this reason sometimes e-cigarettes find their way into homes out of curiosity.”

Raising concerns over environmental pollution, the prime minister once again urged the people to stop using single-use plastic from October 2. "It is a matter of pride not only for India but for the entire world today, while we are celebrating 'Gandhi150', our 130 crore countrymen have pledged to be rid from the menace of single-use plastic. In view of the kind of lead that India has taken towards environmental protection, today entire world is looking towards India as a model example. I am confident that you will all be a part of campaign for liberation from menace of single-use plastic on October 2," PM Modi said in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast.