topStoriesenglish2600948
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

Mann Ki Baat Spiritual Journey For Me, Says PM Modi In 100th Episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the "mann ki baat" of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings.

Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 12:02 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Mann Ki Baat Spiritual Journey For Me, Says PM Modi In 100th Episode

NEW DELHI: In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut-off from people. Modi said "Mann ki Baat" gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him. "Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India's positivity and people," he said.

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the "mann ki baat" of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings. Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in "Mann Ki Baat" became people's movements, he said. Modi said the monthly radio broadcast has become an important medium of learning from others.

"This programme has ensured that I am never cut-off from you," he said. During the 100th episode, Modi also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union ministers, listened to Modi's address at different places as the ruling party went all out to make the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect.

The BJP had earlier said nearly four lakh venues would be set up for people to listen to the prime minister's broadcast.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel