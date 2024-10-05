Union minister Manohar Lal on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's push for a caste census, alleging that the party has historically viewed caste as a vote bank.

"They always considered caste as their vote bank and worked for it. We have never considered any caste as a vote bank. As I talk about Haryana, we see the entire society of Haryana as one, that is, as a whole, and we work for them; we serve them. In 2014, I had given a slogan, Haryana is one, Haryanvi is one. In the end, it means that we all consider Haryana as one. Congress has always done the work of dividing the groups," said Manohar Lal in an exclusive interview with ANI.

He criticised Chairperson of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, referencing his past comments where he allegedly labelled Prime Minister Modi a "traitor." Khattar described these remarks as deeply offensive and argued that they alienate the public.

"He once called Modiji a traitor. Can there be anything more disgusting than this? That is why whenever he speaks about Modi ji, the public is convinced that he is speaking against our dear leader. So the public is against him. I would advise him to speak against anyone, at least not against Modi ji, if he wants to move his party forward."

Former Haryana CM, on speculation of Kumari Selja joining the BJP, said when followers of a leader feel insulted, they turn against the party that has insulted their leader.

"The leaders of this party are just showing off and people have finally understood. The Congress party does not care about anyone but one family... Kumari Selja's community considers her as their leader, and when she has been insulted, people consider it their insult. When the followers of a leader feel insulted, they turn against the party that has insulted their leader. They start looking for an option," he said.