Manohar Parrikar dead, Tricolour at half mast, national mourning on Monday

The Centre has announced national mourning on Monday following the death of 63-year-old Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Parrikar breathed his last on Sunday evening at his private residence near Panaji, Goa, after suffering from a prolonged ailment.

The Centre on Sunday also announced that the National Flag will fly at half-mast on Monday in the national capital and the capitals of states and union territories (UTs). A state funeral shall be accorded to CM Parrikar.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet has also been called at 10 am on Monday.

A three-time chief minister and former defence minister, Parrikar had been battling an ailment since February 2018. The BJP stalwart's health, which has been fluctuating for over a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Parrikar is survived by his two sons and their families.

Condolences poured in from leaders of all the parties after the news of his death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, among others, expressed their condolences after the demise of Parrikar.

Calling him an unparallel leader, a true patriot and an exceptional administrator, PM Modi said that he was admired by all. He asserted that Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa and his pro-people policies ensured the progress of Goa. The prime minister also spoke highly of Parrikar's contributions towards India's security and defence production.

President Kovind also expressed his grief at the death of Parrikar. He called Parrikar an epitome of integrity, adding that his service to the nation and Goa will never be forgotten.

The Vice-President called the death of Parrikar an "untimely" death. He added that Parrikar is one of the most lovable and honest senior politicians of our country. Naidu further added that he was a dynamic and dedicated individual who led a life full of values and principles.

BJP president Amit Shah tweeted, "Manohar Parrikar ji's demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar jis commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary."

Parrikar was a leader who enjoyed acceptance from all sections of the BJP and beyond. He played a key role in making the BJP a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion.

Born on December 13, 1955, into a middle-class family, his political career began as an RSS pracharak and he continued working for the Sangh even after graduating from IIT-Bombay as a metallurgical engineer. Parrikar entered electoral politics in 1994 when he won on a BJP ticket from Panaji constituency. He was the defence minister from November 2014 to March 2017.

Despite his failing health, Parrikar had presented two state budgets in 2018 and 2019 and had attended public functions, including the inauguration of an iconic bridge across River Mandovi.