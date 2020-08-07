हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan, at the foothills of the Zaberwan range.

Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Former Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the union territory.

The 61-year-old, who is known for his connect with people, particularly in rural areas, was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in Raj Bhavan, at the foothills of the Zaberwan range.

Sinha succeeds former IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who resigned on Wednesday night and was appointed Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Thursday. 

Advisors to the previous lieutenant governors, including Farooq Khan and Baseer Khan, as well as senior bureaucrats and policemen were present at the simple function.

Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP Lok Sabha member Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leaders Ghulam Hasan Mir were also present.

Tags:
Manoj SinhaJammu and KashmirLieutenant GovernorRaj BhavanGita Mittal
Next
Story

M Karunanidhi second death anniversary: MK Stalin-led DMK pays homage to their leader
  • 20,27,074Confirmed
  • 41,585Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M12S

How was Beirut ruined in just 12 seconds?