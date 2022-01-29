Mansukh Mandaviya holds Covid-19 review meet with 5 eastern states— Read 6 key points by minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday (January 29) held Covid-19 review meeting with five eastern states and asked them to remain vigilant despite a decline in active coronavirus cases.

As per the official release, state health ministers, principal secretaries/ additional chief secretaries and information commissioners of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal were present in the meeting. The health minister held a detailed discussion on Covid-19 management including increasing hospital infrastructure, more testing and following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually held a meeting with eastern states on the #COVID19 situation. "Discussions held on telemedicine, vaccination & COVID guidelines," the minister tweeted pic.twitter.com/IIAlFnzZyB — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Here’s what the Union Health Minister said during the interaction:

1. “While the active cases in most of the states and the positivity rate have shown a fall in the last two weeks, we still need to be vigilant and not lower our guard.”

2. “It is important to analyse at the state level the proportion of vaccinated and unvaccinated of the hospitalised cases, the deaths and those on ventilators and oxygen support.”

3. He told the states that ‘test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour' remains tested strategy for Covid-19 management.

4. Mandaviya recommended the states ramp up vaccination of all eligible populations, especially of the 15-17 age group and those whose second jab is due.

5. Emphasising the importance of teleconsultation through platforms such as eSanjeevani, the minister suggested states to establish teleconsultation hubs in every district hospital. He also asked states to accelerate creation of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers (AB-HWCs) at the earliest.

6. Mandaviya asked states to fully and effectively utilise the ECRP-II funds for strengthening the existing healthcare infrastructure as well as create new as per requirement.

(With PTI inputs)

