Mansukh Mandaviya, the new Health Minister, plans to overhaul his Ministry with 'Idea Box'

NEW DELHI: Mansukh Mandaviya, who took charge as the country’s new Health Minister recently, is planning to overhaul the working of the Union Health Ministry with ‘Idea Box’.

Yes, as soon as you enter the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare building in Nirman Bhawan, you will quickly notice wooden boxes with ‘IDEA BOX’ inscribed on them.

These wooden Idea Boxes have now been installed on each and every floor of the Health Ministry building.

So, what is the purpose of installing these idea boxes at the Health Ministry?

Soon after taking charge as the new health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with all the senior officers of the Joint Secretary level and above.

During the meeting, Mandaviya talked about his style of working and shared how he tracked every issue, all major projects with the timeline in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Mandaviya categorically told the officials to bring about a paradigm change in the work culture at the health ministry.



He directed the health secretary that the Idea Box should be placed in each department of the ministry. The Health Minister shared with them several innovative ideas which he implemented while he was the MoS in charge of the Shipping Ministry.

Those ideas were implemented and employees were encouraged with monetary rewards. According to the Health Minister, the Idea Box will serve as a solution for many challenges and issues of the department or ministry.

Mandaviya said that while mentioning the problem, give the probable solution or any idea which can change the way ministry functions.

He even asked officials to set three departmental targets and try to achieve them with a specific timeline. It is noted that he is following up on these suggestions very closely.

Some officials feel that they are being heard patiently and their suggestions are accepted. For many health ministry officials, the new changes are like a breeze of fresh air in the ministry with Mandaviya at the helm.

