topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COUGH SYRUP

Manufacturing of cough syrup linked to deaths in Uzbekistan HALTED, probe initiated

Cough syrup-linked deaths in Uzbekistan: The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan earlier claimed that the 18 children had consumed cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Manufacturing of cough syrup linked to deaths in Uzbekistan HALTED, probe initiated

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Thursday said that it has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian firm. Official sources said the Drugs Controller General of India has sought more information regarding the incident from the Uzbek regulator. An inspection jointly conducted by the central drugs regulatory team of the north zone and the state drugs regulatory team was also taken during which samples were lifted.

The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan earlier claimed that the 18 children had consumed cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Hasan Harris, the legal representative of Marion Biotech, said the governments of both countries are looking into the matter and inquiring. "There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now, the manufacturing has stopped," Harris said.

 

 

According to the Ministry, the chemical ethylene glycol was found in a batch of syrup during laboratory tests. Earlier this year, the death of 70 children in Gambia was linked to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals following which the Haryana-based unit was shut down for violation of manufacturing standards.

However, later the samples tested in a government laboratory in India were found to be complying with specifications.

Live Tv

cough syrupDok-1 Max cough syrupUzbekistanIndiaMarion BiotechCDSCO

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America