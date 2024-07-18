Manuj Jindal Success Story: An NDA Dropout... He Took Special Measures To Crack UPSC... Achieved AIR 18...

IAS Manuj Jindal Success Story: Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam is undoubtedly a daunting task. Each year, millions of candidates apply for UPSC CSE, but only around 1,000 successfully pass this high-profile exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and other civil servants. One such success story is of IAS Manuj Jindal, who secured an All India Rank of 53 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam. But do you know who IAS Manuj Jindal is?

Ranked 18th in NDA Exam

Manuj Jindal is a 2017 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. He is currently serving as the CEO of the Thane District Council. A former NDA cadet, Jindal secured an All India Rank of 18 in the UPSC NDA exam. Hailing from Ghaziabad, he moved to a school in Dehradun after his early education and cracked NDA at the age of 18.

Expelled from National Defence Academy

Jindal performed exceptionally well during his first term of training at the NDA. However, during his second term, he suffered from anxiety and depression. Due to his deteriorating condition, the academy decided to disqualify him from the course.

Decision to Pursue Civil Services Exam

Following his setback at the NDA, Jindal decided to study abroad and completed his graduation from the University of Virginia. He received a job offer from Barclays, where he worked for three years with a good salary package. Later, he decided to return to India, where his younger brother was preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Inspired, Jindal also decided to prepare for the exam and appeared in 2014. Although he cleared the first two stages - Prelims and Mains - he did not make it to the final list.

Author of a Book on UPSC Answer Writing

In his second attempt, Jindal passed the exam but was placed in the reserved list of the final results. However, in his third attempt in 2017, he finally passed and secured an All India Rank of 53. He has authored a book on UPSC answer writing titled "Acing the Art of Answer Writing." Additionally, IAS Manuj runs a YouTube channel where he guides and mentors students preparing for UPSC.