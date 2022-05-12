हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Many more districts to be bifurcated in West Bengal soon: Mamata Banerjee

The state at present has 23 districts, reports IANS.

Many more districts to be bifurcated in West Bengal soon: Mamata Banerjee
File Photo: IANS

West Bengal government is heading for bifurcation of several existing districts in the state, hinted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Thursday. The state at present has 23 districts.

"Look at our neighbouring state of Bihar, which has 38 districts. In West Bengal, we have so many big districts which need bifurcation to expedite administrative efficiency. So, in future, the current number of 23 districts might be increased to 46," the chief minister said. She was addressing the annual general meeting of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Officers` Association at the newly inaugurated Kolkata`s iconic town hall here.

According to her, the bifurcation and increase in the number of districts is extremely necessary to improve the promotion avenues of the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers, which in her words are the "state`s own officers".

"The WBCS officers are the state`s own officers. So, it is the duty of the state government to give priority to them. If more districts are created, we can give important postings to WBCS officers and their avenues for promotion to the ranks of additional district magistrates, district magistrates, deputy secretaries and additional secretaries should increase,” the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also targeted the Union government for not allocating enough Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to the state. "In 2011, when we came to power, the total number of IAS officers in the state was just 314. The situation has improved now with the number rising to 378. Still there is a huge shortfall which is often a hurdle for running the administration more smoothly," the chief minister said.

She once again attacked the Centre for releasing the dues of the state government on account of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). "Because of these dues, often payments of wages under MGNREGA are getting stuck or delayed. As it is, the people are suffering due to massive increase in the prices of essential commodities. Lives of people become further miserable if they do not get payment for the work done," the chief minister said.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Civil ServiceIASMGNREGA
Next
Story

Indian Army to buy 12 more Made-in-India 'Swathi' weapon-locating radars for China border

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy: What was Varanasi court's verdict?