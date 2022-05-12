Many more districts to be bifurcated in West Bengal soon: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal government is heading for bifurcation of several existing districts in the state, hinted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Thursday. The state at present has 23 districts.

"Look at our neighbouring state of Bihar, which has 38 districts. In West Bengal, we have so many big districts which need bifurcation to expedite administrative efficiency. So, in future, the current number of 23 districts might be increased to 46," the chief minister said. She was addressing the annual general meeting of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Officers` Association at the newly inaugurated Kolkata`s iconic town hall here.

According to her, the bifurcation and increase in the number of districts is extremely necessary to improve the promotion avenues of the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officers, which in her words are the "state`s own officers".

"The WBCS officers are the state`s own officers. So, it is the duty of the state government to give priority to them. If more districts are created, we can give important postings to WBCS officers and their avenues for promotion to the ranks of additional district magistrates, district magistrates, deputy secretaries and additional secretaries should increase,” the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also targeted the Union government for not allocating enough Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to the state. "In 2011, when we came to power, the total number of IAS officers in the state was just 314. The situation has improved now with the number rising to 378. Still there is a huge shortfall which is often a hurdle for running the administration more smoothly," the chief minister said.

She once again attacked the Centre for releasing the dues of the state government on account of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). "Because of these dues, often payments of wages under MGNREGA are getting stuck or delayed. As it is, the people are suffering due to massive increase in the prices of essential commodities. Lives of people become further miserable if they do not get payment for the work done," the chief minister said.

