close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

Many more from Mamata’s Trinamool Congress waiting to join BJP: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday attacked TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over the latter’s recent remark that police officials were “not listening” to her.

Many more from Mamata’s Trinamool Congress waiting to join BJP: Dilip Ghosh
File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to dent the might of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Over the weekend, as many as 2000 Trinamool Congress joined the BJP, giving fresh ammunition to the saffron party to target Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday attacked the TMC supremo over the latter’s recent remark that police officials were “not listening” to her.

Hitting out at the West Bengal Chief Minister, Ghosh said, “You have made police officials thieves and using them to extort money. The police are taking cut money, and situation is such that people start chasing policemen when they see them.”

Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee was responsible for such situation of police department in West Bengal.

He further said that policemen had been stationed outside the residences of Trinamool Congress MLAs so that they do not switch over to the BJP. “Still many councillors and legislators are wanting to quit the TMC and join the BJP,” he added.

The BJP leader also referred to the possibility of poll campaign strategist Prashant Kishor, who is a member of BJP’s ally Janata Dal United (JDU), helping the Trinamool Congress in the state Assembly election, which is slated to be held in 2021.

“A person named Prashant Kishor has taken the contract to make Trinamool Congress win. But Mamata government is now an expiry government,” he added.

On Saturday, as many as 500 workers switched over from the Trinamool Congress in the presence of West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu while on Sunday, 1500 more quit Mamata’s party to join the BJP in the presence of Dilip Ghosh.

Tags:
West BengalTrinamool CongressBJPMamata BanerjeeDilip Ghosh
Next
Story

'Missing' Tejashwi Yadav back in action, to raise AES deaths' issue in Bihar Assembly

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits INS Shivalik and INS Sindhukirti