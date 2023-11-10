trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686512
'Many Within Congress Hate Lord Rama, Word Hindu': Acharya Pramod Krishnam's Big Statement

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said he feels that some leaders in Congress dislike or hold negative feelings towards Lord Ram.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 04:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday criticized his own party stating that certain members within it harbor dislike towards Lord Rama and oppose the inclusion of a saint or guru from the Hindu religion in the party.

Taking to ANI Krishnam said, "I sense that there are certain leaders within the Congress who harbor animosity towards Lord Ram. Additionally, these leaders exhibit disdain for the term 'Hindu' and seem inclined to disparage Hindu religious leaders. It appears that they are averse to the idea of having a Hindu religious guru associated with the party.

He added that the INDIA alliance, initially established to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power, seems to have lost sight of its original purpose. Instead of focusing on opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it appears to have shifted towards harboring animosity against the nation and its cultural heritage. 

"The primary motive for the formation of the INDIA alliance was to oust Modi and the BJP government. Unfortunately, it is disheartening to observe that the Opposition seems to have veered off course, now expressing animosity not just towards Narendra Modi but also towards the country itself," said Acharya Pramod Krishnam. 

Congress leader further said that just because you're in a political party doesn't mean you can't tell the truth or recognize a lie. Being in the Congress doesn't mean you're against Hindus. Is it only okay to talk about India, our ancient traditions (Sanatan Dharma), and show love for the country if you support the BJP? Can't we speak the truth or talk about our traditional values if we're not part of the BJP? It's not about BJP versus Congress; it's about keeping India's culture and traditions alive. When we think about India or our democratic system, we can't ignore the importance of Lord Ram and our ancient traditions.

