Amitabh Bachchan, the Big B of Bollywood, appears on screen in a recent Manyavar advert, clad in a Manyavar. Arguably India’s most prominent ethnic-wear brand, Manyavar has always depicted the Indian culture and its values in their ad campaigns. This time, it comes with a new ad – Pehno Apni Pehchaan – shedding light upon the feeling of Indianness that Manyavar brings with its touch.

The film has been conceptualized and executed by Shreyansh Innovations. “Manyavar’s campaigns have always been about standing up for the core cultural values of India. In sync with this, we have gone one step ahead in this latest ad and made a clear statement that treats Indianness and Indian traditional wear as inseparable. Evoking love and pride for our culture, it captures the very essence of what the brand stands and aspires for”, quoted Shreyansh Baid, Director at Shreyansh Innovations.

The monologue, narrated by Mr. Bachchan, envelopes the spirit of India. Manyavar’s heartfelt message resonates with prominent sports personalities and filmmakers. Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic Gold Medalist says, shares the ad on his Instagram Page and writes, “Whenever I travel for training or competition, I am always overwhelmed by the warm support us athletes get from Indians the world over.”

Mithali Raj also shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote. “There is nothing more beautiful than wearing our identity. It shows when you’re extremely proud of India. Shaan se #PehnoApniPehchaan”.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Mr. Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited said, “Manyavar has been at the center-stage of promoting Indian culture and trends in Indian fashion since the beginning. With the film featuring Mr. Bachchan narrating the poem in his voice, we are certain that our message will be positively echoed in the minds of our consumers.”

Here’s what other famous personalities have been saying about Manyavar’s latest film:

