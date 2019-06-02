Maoist hideout busted in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia: Police have busted a Naxal hideout in Maharashtra's Gondia district and recovered a cache of explosives, a senior officer said Sunday, adding that a case has been registered in this regard against alleged Maoist activist Milind Teltumbde.

Police suspect the explosives, seized from a Maoist hideout between Tekatola and Murkudoh villages in Salekasa taluka on June 1, were supposed to be used to target security personnel in the region.

The seized items included an aluminium box containing 10-kg explosive powder, iron nails, glass pieces, electronic detonators, flexible wires, which were kept inside a cement pipe, said superintendent of police Vinita Sahu.

Live TV

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act against Maoist Central Committee Member Milind alias Dilip Teltumbde and 29 others, the SP said.

Sahu said Tanda Dalam, Malajkhand Dalam and Darekasa Dalam are mainly active in the region.

Milind Teltumbde is also an accused in the May 1 IED blast in Gadchiroli district that killed 15 policemen and a driver.