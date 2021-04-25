Maoists open fire on BSF camp in Chhattisgarh's Kanker, flee after retaliation by troops

Kanker: A group of Maoists on Saturday (April 25) opened fire on Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The firing took place at around 8.30 pm in Koylibeda police station area. The BSF and DRG personnel retaliated to the firing, said Sundarraj Pattilingam, Inspector General, Bastar. The firing lasted for about 15-20 minutes and the Maoists fled taking advantage of the darkness and forest. All BSF personnel in the camp are safe.

Meanwhile, in another development, an Assistant Police Sub Inspector, who was abducted by Maoists three days ago from Palnar village under Ganglur Police Station limits in Bijapur district, has been killed by them. SP Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap confirmed the report.

"Assistant Police Sub Inspector who was abducted by Naxals from Palnar village under Ganglur Police Station limits in Bijapur district on April 21 has been killed by them," SP Bijapur told ANI.

Assistant Police Sub Inspector was abducted by Maoists from Palnar village on April 21.

Earlier this month, 22 security personnel had lost their lives while 31 sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border after a party of jawans were ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village.