Maratha reservation

Maratha reservation: BJP lashes out at Ajit Pawar, asks for Rs 3000 Cr package for community

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday (May 28) hit out at the state's deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar for claiming that the Maratha community would have to hit the streets to get reservations in jobs and education.

Chandrakant Patil said Ajit Pawar, instead of making such statements, must get his government in the state to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the May 5 order striking down reservations for the Maratha community.

Patil also said, while the case was being heard in the SC, the state government must introduce a Rs 3,000 crore package for the community.

He said the previous government under Devendra Fadnavis gave reservations to the community but the "carelessness and mistakes" of the Uddhav Thackeray government had led to the apex court striking down the legislation.

(inputs from agency)

Tags:
Maratha reservationMarathaBJPNCPChandrakant PatilAjit PawarUddhav ThackerayDevendra FadnavisSupreme Court
