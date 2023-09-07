Marathas From Marathwada With Nizam-Era Records To Get Kunbi Caste Certificates: CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to issue Kunbi caste certificates to those Marathas belonging to the Marathwada region. However, the beneficiaries should possess documents from the Nizam era that certify them as Kunbis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.

“People from the Maratha community in Marathwada who are recognised as Kunbis in documents from the Nizam era will get Kunbi certificates,” the Chief Minister said speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting.

The Marathwada region which was earlier part of the erstwhile Hyderabad kingdom became part of Maharashtra. The region falls under the Aurangabad division of Maharashtra bordering the states of Karnataka and Telangana.

Eknath Shinde further said that a committee of five people consisting of a retired judge has been formed to that effect. "This committee will investigate everything. It will work to give reservations to these people," he said.

Maratha protester Manoj Jarange has been on hunger strike in Jalna district. Jarange has been demanding for Marathas in Marathwada to be recognized as Kunbis. "Manoj Jarange Patil has been fighting for the Maratha reservation for many years. Devendra Fadnavis had given it during his tenure, then the matter went to the Supreme Court, We will try our best to work on the Maratha reservation. Whatever process has to be done, we will do it," Shinde added.

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government tendered an apology for the lathi charge during a protest over the Maratha reservation in Jalna and appealed for peace. A clash had broken out between police and protesters in Jalna demanding reservation for the Marathas on Friday. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.