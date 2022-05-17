हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
marital rape

Marital rape: Delhi HC split verdict challenged with plea in Supreme Court

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's split verdict on criminalization of marital rape.

Marital rape: Delhi HC split verdict challenged with plea in Supreme Court
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: A plea in the Supreme Court has been filed in an attempt to challenge the Delhi High Court's split verdict on whether to criminalise marital rape. The split verdict on the issue was announced on May 11 with Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who headed the division bench, in favour of criminalising marital rape and Justice C Hari Shankar holding a contrary view and observing that the exception under the IPC is not “unconstitutional and was based on an intelligible differentia”, PTI reported. 

Originally, the petitioners had challenged the constitutionality of the marital rape exception under Section 375 IPC (rape)-- which states sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape–  arguing that it discriminates against married women whose husbands sexually assault them.

ALSO READ: Criminalisation of marital rape: Delhi High Court delivers split verdict, here’s what the 2-judge bench said

Earlier in February, the Central government had sought more time from the court to put out its stand on the issue following a consultative process. The Delhi High court had rejected the request, stating that it was impossible to endlessly defer an ongoing matter.

ALSO READ: 'Rape is rape, be it by man or husband': Karnataka High Court on marital rape

Notably, in its 2017 affidavit, the Centre had opposed the pleas, saying that marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon that may destabilise the institution of marriage and lead to easy harassment of husbands.

(With angecy inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
marital rapeMarital rape hearingMarital rape criminalizationSupreme CourtDelhi HC
Next
Story

PM Modi at TRAI event: 2G era was symbolic of corruption; India has moved transparently to 4G and now 5G

Must Watch

PT19M25S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru