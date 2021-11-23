Mark Van Stratum's inspirational story with insights into the human psyche

Life is a roller coaster with constant ups and downs. There are times when life can get hard, leading you to wrong decisions. However, the choices we make in such situations hold power to decide our future. One such person who faced multiple hardships but never preferred to give up is Mark Van Stratum. Despite many obstacles, he chose to build the life of his dream.

Mark Van Stratum is an author based in London, a cartoonist, entrepreneur, and dating coach. His first book, "Drug of Choice", has received a lot of admiration that made it a bestseller. His second book, "Alpha seed Beta", is a love story that portrays a unique tale. He explores a variety of genres through his books that create a curious environment. We also get to read topics that are directly related to human behaviour and the psyche.

Life had always been hard on Van Stratum. At the age of five, the doctors told him that he had lost his arm in a tragic accident. This incident led to atrocious bullying from his peers and teachers, pulling down his self-confidence. Due to this tremendous event, he could not move on in life and remained detached from it until his early 20’s. It also influenced Van Stratum to engage in pessimistic piracy like drug, robbery and other crimes. However, he soon comprehended that his life was going in the wrong direction, and it was time to change.

Van Stratum left the country and started fresh as a dating coach. His coaching has always aided people in improving relationships and working on themselves. In this process, he encountered a lot of people who introduced him to marketing and online business. Soon he started his online company dedicated to marketing on online platforms. He also explored his interests and a cartoonist and comic writer.

Even though life has always been challenging, Mark has been enthusiastic about his dreams and always devoted to them. He firmly believes that “If you change your behavior, you’ll change your results.” As an author, he has never failed to arouse interest in his readers, which has helped make his book a bestseller. Van Stratum teaches us a lovely lesson on overcoming challenges in life and making the right decisions. He is truly an inspiration to all of us!

Are you interested to learn more about Mark and his books? Follow him on instagram https://www.instagram.com/realmarkvanstratum/, or Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Mark-Van-Stratum/e/B06XXYN8T2.

-Brand Desk Content