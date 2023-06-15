Married At 12, Called 'Zeher Ki Pudiya', Earned Rs 2/Month But This Indian Woman Defied All Odds To Build A Rs 2,000 Cr Business Empire

Success is not an overnight accomplishment; it requires a combination of hard work, dedication, planning, execution, and, above all, an unwavering desire to achieve. Along the path to success, there may be failures and setbacks, but by persistently trying, one is destined to attain their goals. India is full of surprising inspiration stories where people fought all odds to attain success. They not overcame poverty but now helps lakh of people earn their livelihood.

The Story Of Kalpana Saroj

Kalpana Saroj was born into a Dalit family in a small village in Maharashtra. She faced numerous challenges and discrimination due to her social background. However, she rose above her circumstances and achieved remarkable success as an entrepreneur and social activist. According to her company's website, Saroj owns seven businesses havinga combined turnover of over Rs 2,000 crore. "Kaplana Saroj had always had a sharp eye for business and keen interest in it. That is the reason that in only a matter of years she has managed to successfully add 7 companies under her label Kalpana Group of Industries (Kamani Tubes Limited, Kamani Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt. Ltd., Saikrupa Sugar Factory Pvt. Ltd., Kalpana Builders and Developers, Kalpana Saroj and Associates, KS Creations Film Production and )," read the website.

Kalpana Saroj's Early Life

Kalpana Saroj's early life was marked by poverty and hardship. At the age of 12, she was married off, and she faced abuse and mistreatment in her marital home. Determined to change her fate, she escaped her abusive marriage and returned to her village. Her maternal uncle used to call her 'Zeher Ki Pudiya'. With little formal education, Kalpana began working odd jobs to support herself. Her first job was in a garment factory where she earned Rs 2 per month. She later secured a job as a nurse in Mumbai. However, she aspired for more and decided to start her own business.

Kalpana Saroj's Entrepreneurial Journey

Saroj first started selling sewing machines after procuring a loan from a bank. She invested the profit in a furniture business and later established a film production house. THe first film under KS banner was translated in three languages. In 1985, Kalpana Saroj acquired loss making Kamani Tubes, a company that manufactured steel pipes. Despite facing numerous hurdles, including financial challenges and prejudice against her Dalit identity, she persevered and built a successful enterprise. Her business acumen and determination propelled her company's growth, and it soon became profitable. Kalpana Saroj's journey as an entrepreneur did not stop there. She went on to acquire and turn around struggling companies, including a bankrupt construction firm called Mukund Ltd. Under her leadership, Mukund Ltd. became a profitable venture and a respected name in the industry.

Awarded For Her Contribution

In addition to her entrepreneurial achievements, Kalpana Saroj has been actively involved in social work and advocacy for marginalized communities. She has focused on empowering women, promoting education, and fighting against caste-based discrimination. For her remarkable contributions, Kalpana Saroj has received several accolades and recognition, including the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards. She has become an influential figure, inspiring others from marginalized backgrounds to pursue their dreams and overcome societal barriers.

Kalpana Saroj's story demonstrates that with determination, perseverance, and resilience, it is possible to transcend social limitations and achieve success. She has become an inspiration for individuals facing adversity and a symbol of empowerment and social change in India.