Married couple, woman held with 378 grams heroin in Shimla

Shimla: Three persons, including two women, were arrested and 378 grams of heroin were seized from their possession here, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested a married couple and a woman and seized 378 grams of the contraband substance and Rs 30,900 in cash from a settlement in the Downdale area here on Tuesday evening, Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Pramod Shukla said.

The accused couple -- Pooja and Dharmu -- belonged to Punjab's Ropar district while the other woman, Seema, was from the Downdale area here, he added. A case was registered against the three accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was on, Shukla said.