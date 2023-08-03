'Married For 45 Years': Rajya Sabha Chairman's Witty Retort To Congress Chief's 'Angry' Jibe Sparks Joyful Laughter In House

New Delhi: A lively exchange between Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar initially brought laughter and a moment of respite from heated sessions in the Upper House. However, the banter quickly turned acrimonious as Kharge accused the Chairman of defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparking a sharp response.

Stalemate Over ‘Rule’ For Manipur Violence Discussion

The Congress president was advocating for a discussion on the violence in Manipur under Rule 267, which demands prioritization of the issue. However, the Chair insisted that the government was ready to discuss the matter under Rule 176, which allows for a short-duration discussion. This disagreement over the rule has resulted in a nearly two-week-long impasse in the proceedings of the Upper House.



A Light Moment Amidst Tension

During the debate, Kharge humorously remarked that he had requested the Chairman to reconsider the discussion under Rule 267, but the Chairman seemed to be "angry" at the time. The remark evoked laughter from the members present, and in response, the Chairman, with a smile, shared that his 45 years of marriage had taught him not to be angry.

Banter Continues With Legal Wit

In a witty turn, the Chairman referred to Congress leader P Chidambaram, highlighting that as distinguished senior advocates, they were not entitled to show anger, especially to authority figures. Kharge playfully retorted that while the Chairman might not show anger outwardly, it might still exist within him, leading to yet another round of laughter.

Call For Resolution

Despite the light-hearted moments, the disagreement persisted. Kharge emphasized that the demand for discussing the issue under Rule 267 was not without reason, but the Chairman remained firm in his stance. The Congress leader suggested holding a meeting at 1 pm in the Chairman's chamber to find a resolution.

Heated Accusations And Defence

As the tension escalated, Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Chairman, accusing him of rejecting even minor suggestions and defending the Prime Minister's absence in the House. These remarks led to protests from BJP members.

Chairman's Rebuttal And National Pride

In response to the accusations, the Chairman emphasized the significance of India as a thriving democracy with a vast population and global recognition. He asserted that the Prime Minister did not need defending and cited India's unique constitutional democracy at the village level.

As the session continued, efforts were made to find common ground and resolve the standoff to resume the House's regular proceedings.

The Manipur violence discussion, while pivotal, became a backdrop to a rare glimpse of humour and camaraderie between the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Congress chief amidst the daily hustle of legislative debates. However, the underlying issues at hand remained vital for the democratic functioning of the nation.