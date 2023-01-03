topStoriesenglish
MARRIED WOMAN CAUGHT WITH LOVER

Married woman, caught with lover in Bihar, cries for him in front of family

she created a high-voltage drama scene for hours near Karghar police station when her bachelor boyfriend along with his family started leaving for Bhabhua. 

Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Married woman, caught with lover in Bihar, cries for him in front of family

A married woman was caught with her lover in the house by her relatives in Bihar's Rohtas district, leading to a major tussle between the two families. After being caught, her relatives started assaulting her boyfriend, a resident of the state's Kaimur disrict. She then informed the police of the incident. The police reached the spot and took her lover into custody.

Later, she created a high-voltage drama scene for hours near Karghar police station when her bachelor boyfriend along with his family started leaving for Bhabhua. 

High voltage drama near the police station

The woman, who also has a child, followed her lover to the police station. Considering the matter was as an extramarital affair case, police called the family members. Both the parties started accusing each other. Later, the man was released from the police custody. However, when he was heading towards Bhabhua, the lady confronted the car and stood in front of it. 

Matter was resolved, finally

The drama continued for almost 2 hours. The boyfriend's family somehow managed to get him out of there secretly. Meanwhile, the woman's in-laws refused to take her home with them. At last, the woman's parents were called and she was sent along with them, finally bringing an end to the high-voltage drama which continued for hours in the police station.

