Married Woman Paraded Naked In Rajasthan Village, Eight Detained

New Delhi: A 32-year-old married woman was allegedly paraded naked by a group of around 10 individuals on Friday. The shocking incident was reported from Samdari village in Balotra, Rajasthan. According to police, the attack was motivated by allegations of the woman engaging in an extra-marital affair.

Superintendent of Police Kundan Kawaria revealed that the victim was ambushed by the group, believed to be her neighbors, while she was on her way to someplace. The assailants proceeded to assault her before subjecting her to the humiliating act of being paraded semi-naked through the village streets.

A video circulating on social media captured the horrifying ordeal, showing several women dragging the victim while others verbally abused her and pulled her hair. One of the perpetrators was heard threatening to inform the woman's father about her alleged affair with a married man from the village.

While eight individuals, including two women, have been detained based on the survivor's complaint and the circulated video, authorities are working to identify others involved in the incident, including the person who recorded the video, reported PTI.

In response, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of Siwana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Neeraj Sharma to probe the matter thoroughly.

As per reports, the victim is receiving psychological counselling, and authorities are interrogating the detained individuals to ascertain the motive behind the attack.