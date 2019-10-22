close

Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha

Martyred soldier Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha cremated in Varanasi on Tuesday

Martyr Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha lost his life on October 19 after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Tangdhar sector.

ANI Photo

Varanasi: Army's Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha was cremated in Varanasi, on Tuesday amidst the presence of Indian Army who gave their last salute to the soldier.

The braveheart lost his life on October 19 after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Tangdhar sector.

Havildar Padam Bahadur Shrestha also lost his life in the same incident along with two other civilians.

Both the martyred soldiers belonged to the Gorkha Rifles battalion of Indian Army.

The family members of Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha also attended the wreath-laying ceremony and paid floral tribute to him.

