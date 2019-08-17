Massive blaze at Delhi's AIIMS spreads further, efforts on to douse fire, NDRF teams called in

NEW DELHI: A major fire, which broke out near the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday, has spread further. According to reports, the devastating blaze that broke out on the first and second floor of the PC block of AIIMS has now spread to the 5th floor of the building.

The Microbiology Department's virology unit on the second floor of the PC block has been completely gutted, the officials said.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Response Force (NDRF) have been called in to help in the firefighting operation which is still underway.

Delhi: Fire-fighting operations continue at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) pic.twitter.com/2q9vHTiytb — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

The Delhi Fire Department had earlier said that the blaze had been brought under control by its firefighters and the cooling process was on. However, it soon spread to other areas of the building.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS authorities have issued a helpline number - 011-26593308 - for more information about the patients who have been shifted to other departments due to massive blaze.

In a statement released by AIIMS, Dr Aarti Vij, Chairperson of Media Division said, “As a precautionary measure, the patients admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily. Information regarding them can be obtained from the Control Room - 011-26593308.”

The PC block is a non-patient block consisting of research labs, doctors rooms etc, however, it is interconnected to the Emergency Wing of the hospital.

A total of 34 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and pressed into service to douse the fire.

Fire Department officials said that they received a call at around 4.50 PM informing them about the incident.

Delhi: A fire has broken out on the first and second floor at AIIMS. Fire brigade present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/fGviqqI76X — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

A short circuit is believed to have caused the massive blaze.

As a precautionary measure, the Emergency Lab was immediately shut due to the massive fire.

Areas which were affected by the fire included Emergency Lab, B block of the area, Ward AB1, and Superspeciality OPD Area of the institute.

Doctors on duty said that patients were being shifted to safer places from the Emergency department.

Delhi: Patients are being shifted from AB ward (Orthopaedic Unit), after a fire broke out in PC block near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). No casualty reported till now. pic.twitter.com/MDvvQH2NpK — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

There was no report of any casualty due to the devastating fire.

It may be recalled that former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is presently undergoing treatment at the institution. The AIIMS officials have maintained that the ward where Jaitley is admitted is unaffected by the blaze.