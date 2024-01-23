Massive Crowd In Ayodhya Forces Temporary Closure Of Ram Lalla Darshan

AYODHYA: A massive surge of devotees in Ayodhya on Tuesday compelled the temple management to temporarily halt the public 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla, just a day after the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in the sacred city. The doors of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be re-opened after 2 PM, said sources. Reports also indicate that to control the massive influx of devotees, separate gates for entry and exit have been introduced at the temple. Initially, only one gate served both purposes. In response to the overwhelming turnout, there's contemplation of establishing a distinct line for women devotees.

Grand Opening Amidst Festivities: Ram Mandir Welcomes Devotees

A substantial crowd flocked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as the majestic temple opened its doors for devotees to offer prayers on Tuesday morning, following the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla. The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, marked by exuberant celebrations, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting the main rituals, assisted by a select group of priests.

Devotees Await Entry

Locals and visitors from other states gathered near the main gateway along the Ram Path late on Monday, anticipating entry into the temple complex. Responding to the crowd, the police informed them that the temple would open to the public starting Tuesday. Devotees seeking darshan of Lord Ram Lalla can refer to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra website for specific time slots – morning from 7 am to 11:30 am and afternoon from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Aarti Timings, Pass And Other Details

'Aarti' timings, including jagran/shringar at 6:30 am and sandhya aarti at 7:30 pm, are specified for devotees. Passes for the 'aarti' can be obtained both offline and online. Offline passes are accessible at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi, requiring valid government identity proof.

Ceremonial Highlights

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram took place at 12:29 pm on Monday, culminating a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16. The event drew attendees from diverse backgrounds, including representatives of tribal communities and leaders from major spiritual and religious sects.

Architectural Marvel: Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir spans 380 feet in length (east-west) and 250 feet in width. Soaring 161 feet above the ground, it is supported by 392 pillars and adorned with 44 doors. The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricate depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir, Lord Ram is enthroned, radiating a child-like divine presence.