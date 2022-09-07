NewsIndia
NOIDA SECTOR 18

Massive Fire breaks out at building in Noida's Sector-18; 4 fire brigade teams rushed to the spot

No casualty is reported so far. The fire department is rescuing people from the second and third floor

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Massive fire broke out at a building in Noida’s sector-18
  • No casualty has been reported as of now
  • Fire brigade reaches on spot and has rescued dozens of people from the building

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a building in Noida’s Sector-18 on Wednesday. As many as four fire brigade teams were rushed to the site, according to agency reports. The fire brigade officials are trying hard to douse the fire and provide assistance to people. So far, no casualty has been reported and dozens of people have been rescued so far. According to initial information, the fire broke out at a Noida-based company's office in Sector-18. However, the exact reason for the fire is not yet known. Officials from the fire department are at the site at present.

Arun Singh, a fire officer, said that a structure in Noida Sector-18 was on fire. Because of this, roughly a dozen individuals were trapped on the building's second and third floors. He informed the media that everyone had been successfully evacuated and that no fatalities had been reported. Four firefighters are currently on the scene, and the fire has also been put out. More details are underway.

